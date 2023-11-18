In 2024 Jawa 42 or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Jawa 42 or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 engine makes power and torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm. On the other hand, SR 250 engine makes power & torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours. Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour. The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less