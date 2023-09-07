In 2024 Jawa 42 or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2024 Jawa 42 or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 engine makes power and torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm. On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less