In 2026 Jawa 42 or Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway K300 N [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. On the other hand, K300 N [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 27.88 PS PS & 25 Nm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 N [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The K300 N [2022-2025] mileage is around 31.90 kmpl.
42 vs K300 N [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|42
|K300 n [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Jawa
|Keeway
|Price
|₹ 1.59 Lakhs
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|31.90 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|294.72 cc
|292.4 cc
|Power
|27.32 PS PS
|27.88 PS PS