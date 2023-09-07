Saved Articles

Jawa 42 vs Kabira Mobility KM 4000

In 2024 Jawa 42 or Kabira Mobility KM 4000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

42
Jawa 42
Single Disc BS6
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
KM 4000
Kabira Mobility KM 4000
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
26.51 PS-
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
27.05 Nm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
76 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,8551,36,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,69,4151,36,990
RTO
13,5530
Insurance
9,8870
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1452,944

