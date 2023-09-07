In 2024 Jawa 42 or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Jawa 42 or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price).
42 engine makes power and torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm.
On the other hand, Skyline engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively.
Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours.
Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour.
The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl.
