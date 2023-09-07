In 2024 Jawa 42 or Joy e-bike Mihos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Jawa 42 or Joy e-bike Mihos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 engine makes power and torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm. On the other hand, Mihos engine makes power & torque 1500 w & 250 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours. Joy e-bike offers the Mihos in 1 colour. The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl. Mihos has a range of up to 100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less