In 2026 Jawa 42 or Joy e-bike Hurricane choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. On the other hand, Hurricane engine makes power & torque 5 kW & 230 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. Hurricane has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
42 vs Hurricane Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|42
|Hurricane
|Brand
|Jawa
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 1.59 Lakhs
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|80 km/charge
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|4.75 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|294.72 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-