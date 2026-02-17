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Jawa 42 vs Joy e-bike Hurricane

In 2026 Jawa 42 or Joy e-bike Hurricane choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. On the other hand, Hurricane engine makes power & torque 5 kW & 230 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. Hurricane has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
42 vs Hurricane Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 42 Hurricane
BrandJawaJoy e-bike
Price₹ 1.59 Lakhs₹ 2.33 Lakhs
Range-80 km/charge
Mileage35 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-4.75 Kwh
Engine Capacity294.72 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hurricane
Joy e-bike Hurricane
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jawa 42 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L-
Wheelbase
1369 mm1420 mm
Kerb Weight
184 kg-
Saddle Height
788 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
27.32 PS-
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
26.84 Nm230 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
294.72 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
76 mm-
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable PreloadMonoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mmUpside down Forks
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,83,5562,40,432
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,4312,33,000
RTO
12,7540
Insurance
11,3717,432
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9455,167
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

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