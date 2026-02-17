In 2026 Jawa 42 or Jawa 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. On the other hand, 350 engine makes power & torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.2 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 350 in 4 colours. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
42 vs 350 Comparison