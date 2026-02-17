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Jawa 42 vs Jawa 350

In 2026 Jawa 42 or Jawa 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. On the other hand, 350 engine makes power & torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.2 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 350 in 4 colours. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
42 vs 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 42 350
BrandJawaJawa
Price₹ 1.59 Lakhs₹ 1.83 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl30 kmpl
Engine Capacity294.72 cc334 cc
Power27.32 PS PS22.57 PS PS

Filters
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
350
Jawa 350
STD-Spoke Wheel
₹1.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jawa 42 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Suspension View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L13.2 L
Wheelbase
1369 mm1449 mm
Kerb Weight
184 kg194 kg
Saddle Height
788 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
27.32 PS22.5 PS
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
26.84 Nm28.2 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
294.72 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
76 mm-
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable PreloadTwin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled Emulsion With 5-step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mmTelescopic Fork
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,83,5562,09,853
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,4311,83,407
RTO
12,75414,672
Insurance
11,37111,774
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9454,510
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

42 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs RS 457
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 42 Bobber
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs Speed 400

350 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
350 vs Hness CB350

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