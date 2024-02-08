In 2024 Jawa 350 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Jawa 350 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at Rs. 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 350 engine makes power and torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.1 Nm. On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. 350 vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS 350 Yezdi adventure Brand Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Price ₹ 2.15 Lakhs ₹ 2.09 Lakhs Mileage 30 kmpl 33.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 334 cc 334 cc Power 22.57 PS PS 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm