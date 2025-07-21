In 2026 Jawa 350 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 350 engine makes power and torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.2 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 350 in 4 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
350 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|350
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Jawa
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.83 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|334 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|22.57 PS PS
|29.77 PS PS