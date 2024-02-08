In 2024 Jawa 350 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
350 engine makes power and torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.1 Nm.
On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour.
The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl.
350 vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|350
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Jawa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|55.20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|334 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|22.57 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS