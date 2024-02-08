In 2024 Jawa 350 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Jawa 350 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 350 engine makes power and torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.1 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl. 350 vs R15 V4 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS 350 R15 v4 Brand Jawa Yamaha Price ₹ 2.15 Lakhs ₹ 1.82 Lakhs Mileage 30 kmpl 55.20 kmpl Engine Capacity 334 cc 155 cc Power 22.57 PS PS 18.4 PS PS