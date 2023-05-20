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HomeCompare Bikes350 vs Gixxer SF 250

Jawa 350 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

In 2026 Jawa 350 or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 350 engine makes power and torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.2 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 350 in 4 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
350 vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 350 Gixxer sf 250
BrandJawaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.83 Lakhs₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity334 cc250 cc
Power22.57 PS PS26.5 PS PS

Filters
350
Jawa 350
STD-Spoke Wheel
₹1.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jawa 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Rear Left View
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Rear Right View
Rear View
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Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L12 L
Ground Clearance
178 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1449 mm1345 mm
Kerb Weight
194 kg161 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
125 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
22.5 PS27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Oil Cooled
Max Torque
28.2 Nm22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
334 cc250 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled Emulsion With 5-step Adjustable PreloadSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,09,8532,16,830
Ex-Showroom Price
1,83,4071,89,768
RTO
14,67215,181
Insurance
11,77411,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5104,660
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong road presence with the full fairingCommitted but comfortable riding postureSublime motor makes it easy for daily riding

Cons

Not the most "wow" performing bike in the segmentBraking performance could be better on the motorcycleDoesn't feel as premium as some of its rivals

350 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
350 vs Hness CB350
Hindustan Times
Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
350 vs 42

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