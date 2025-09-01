In 2026 Jawa 350 or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 350 engine makes power and torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.2 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 350 in 4 colours. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
350 vs Gixxer 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|350
|Gixxer 250
|Brand
|Jawa
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.83 Lakhs
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|334 cc
|250 cc
|Power
|22.57 PS PS
|27.9 PS PS