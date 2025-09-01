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Jawa 350 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250

In 2026 Jawa 350 or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 350 engine makes power and torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.2 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 350 in 4 colours. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
350 vs Gixxer 250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 350 Gixxer 250
BrandJawaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.83 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity334 cc250 cc
Power22.57 PS PS27.9 PS PS

Filters
350
Jawa 350
STD-Spoke Wheel
₹1.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
STD
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jawa 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Suspension View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L12 L
Ground Clearance
178 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1449 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
194 kg156 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
125 kmph130 kmph
Max Power
22.5 PS27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Oil Cooled
Max Torque
28.2 Nm22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
334 cc250 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled Emulsion With 5-step Adjustable PreloadSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,09,8532,13,328
Ex-Showroom Price
1,83,4071,81,517
RTO
14,67217,321
Insurance
11,77414,490
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5104,585

350 Comparison with other bikes

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