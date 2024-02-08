In 2024 Jawa 350 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
350 engine makes power and torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.1 Nm.
On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively.
Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour.
The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
350 vs Scram 411 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|350
|Scram 411
|Brand
|Jawa
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|₹ 2.03 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|38.23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|334 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|22.57 PS PS
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm