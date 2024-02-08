Saved Articles

Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411

In 2024 Jawa 350 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

350 vs Scram 411 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 350 Scram 411
BrandJawaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.15 Lakhs₹ 2.03 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity334 cc411 cc
Power22.57 PS PS24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
350
Jawa 350
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
22.57 PS24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
81x65 mm86 mm
Max Torque
28.1 Nm32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
334 cc411 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
81 mm78 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,44,4512,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
2,14,9502,03,085
RTO
17,19616,777
Insurance
12,30517,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2545,107

