Jawa 350 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 350 engine makes power and torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.1 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. 350 vs Scram 411 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS 350 Scram 411 Brand Jawa Royal Enfield Price ₹ 2.15 Lakhs ₹ 2.03 Lakhs Mileage 30 kmpl 38.23 kmpl Engine Capacity 334 cc 411 cc Power 22.57 PS PS 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm