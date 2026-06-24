In 2026 Jawa 350 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). 350 engine makes power and torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.2 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 350 in 4 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
350 vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|350
|Himalayan
|Brand
|Jawa
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.83 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|334 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|22.57 PS PS
|24.3 bhp PS