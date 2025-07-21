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Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

In 2026 Jawa 350 or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 350 engine makes power and torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.2 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 350 in 4 colours. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
350 vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 350 Continental gt 650
BrandJawaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.83 Lakhs₹ 3.53 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl27.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity334 cc647.95 cc
Power22.57 PS PS47 bhp PS

Filters
350
Jawa 350
STD-Spoke Wheel
₹1.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jawa 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
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Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L12.5 l
Ground Clearance
178 mm174 mm
Wheelbase
1449 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
194 kg214 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
125 kmph170 kmph
Max Power
22.5 PS47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Max Torque
28.2 Nm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
No Of Cylinders
12
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
334 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled Emulsion With 5-step Adjustable PreloadTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic forks
Features
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
Analogue-
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,09,8534,03,511
Ex-Showroom Price
1,83,4073,53,105
RTO
14,67228,778
Insurance
11,77421,628
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5108,673
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat

350 Comparison with other bikes

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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Shotgun 650

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