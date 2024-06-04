HT Auto

Jawa 350 vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2024 Jawa 350 or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 350 engine makes power and torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.2 Nm. Jawa offers the 350 in 4 colours. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
350 vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 350 Okhi90
BrandJawaOkinawa
Price₹ 1.99 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage30 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity334 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

350
Jawa 350
STD-Spoke Wheel
₹1.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
22.5 PS-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC-
Max Torque
28.2 Nm-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
334 cc-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L-
Ground Clearance
178 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1449 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
194 kg-
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled Emulsion With 5-step Adjustable Preload-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork-
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,9021,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
1,98,9501,86,006
RTO
15,9160
Insurance
12,0366,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8774,139

