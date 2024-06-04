In 2024 Jawa 350 or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 350 engine makes power and torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.2 Nm. Jawa offers the 350 in 4 colours. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
