In 2026 Jawa 350 or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 350 engine makes power and torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.2 Nm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 350 in 4 colours. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
350 vs RC 390 Comparison