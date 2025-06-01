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Jawa 350 vs KTM RC 200

In 2026 Jawa 350 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 350 engine makes power and torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.2 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 350 in 4 colours. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
350 vs RC 200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 350 Rc 200
BrandJawaKTM
Price₹ 1.83 Lakhs₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl35.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity334 cc199.5 cc
Power22.57 PS PS25.8 PS PS

Filters
350
Jawa 350
STD-Spoke Wheel
₹1.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jawa 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Front Left View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L13.7 l
Ground Clearance
178 mm158 mm
Wheelbase
1449 mm1341 mm
Kerb Weight
194 kg160 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
125 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
22.5 PS25.8 PS
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Max Torque
28.2 Nm19.5 Nm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
334 cc199.5 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled Emulsion With 5-step Adjustable PreloadWP APEX - Monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkWP APEX 43
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,09,8532,44,199
Ex-Showroom Price
1,83,4072,14,721
RTO
14,67217,177
Insurance
11,77412,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5105,248

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