In 2026 Jawa 350 or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price). 350 engine makes power and torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.2 Nm. On the other hand, Skyline engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 350 in 4 colours. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
350 vs Skyline Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|350
|Skyline
|Brand
|Jawa
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 1.83 Lakhs
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|334 cc
|null cc
|Power
|22.57 PS PS
|5000 W