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Jawa 350 vs Joy e-bike Beast

In 2026 Jawa 350 or Joy e-bike Beast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 350 engine makes power and torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.2 Nm. On the other hand, Beast engine makes power & torque 5 kW & 230 Nm (Motor) respectively. Jawa offers the 350 in 4 colours. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
350 vs Beast Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 350 Beast
BrandJawaJoy e-bike
Price₹ 1.83 Lakhs₹ 2.42 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage30 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-5.18 kWh
Engine Capacity334 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hours

Filters
350
Jawa 350
STD-Spoke Wheel
₹1.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Beast
Joy e-bike Beast
STD
₹2.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jawa 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L-
Ground Clearance
178 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1449 mm1405 mm
Kerb Weight
194 kg115 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
125 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
22.5 PS-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC-
Max Torque
28.2 Nm230 Nm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
334 cc-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled Emulsion With 5-step Adjustable PreloadMonoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkHydraulic
Features
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,09,8532,49,592
Ex-Showroom Price
1,83,4072,42,000
RTO
14,6720
Insurance
11,7747,592
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5105,364

350 Comparison with other bikes

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