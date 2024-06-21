HT Auto

iVOOMi Energy S1 vs Warivo Motors Nexa

In 2024 iVOOMi Energy S1 or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of S1 up to 55-75 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
S1 vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Nexa
BrandiVOOMi EnergyWarivo Motors
Price₹ 54,999₹ 58,300
Range55-75 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6.2 Hrs.5-8 Hrs.

S1
iVOOMi Energy S1
Lite
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Ground Clearance
170 mm190 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg67 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6.2 Hrs.5-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree15 Degree
Additional Features
Battery Charger Type - Wall Outlet, Battery Charger Capacity - 5 A, USB Port Mobile Charging - 5V , 1A, Boot Space - 18 l-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh-
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,44658,300
Ex-Showroom Price
54,99958,300
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2561,253

