HT Auto

iVOOMi Energy S1 vs Viertric XL

In 2024 iVOOMi Energy S1 or Viertric XL choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric XL Price starts at Rs. 70,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of S1 up to 55-75 km/charge and the XL has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
S1 vs XL Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Xl
BrandiVOOMi EnergyViertric
Price₹ 54,999₹ 70,000
Range55-75 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6.2 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Filters
S1
iVOOMi Energy S1
Lite
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL
Viertric XL
STD
₹70,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW250 W
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Kerb Weight
101 kg-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6.2 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Additional Features
Battery Charger Type - Wall Outlet, Battery Charger Capacity - 5 A, USB Port Mobile Charging - 5V , 1A, Boot Space - 18 l-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2 kWh26 Ah
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,44673,601
Ex-Showroom Price
54,99970,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4473,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2561,581

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The offers are available the Ola S1 X Plus, S1 Air and S1 Pro and are worth up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000
    Ola Electric announces offers on S1 range of up to 15,000, but with a catch
    21 Jun 2024
    Ola Electric is taking a multi-pronged approach to further strengthen its grip in the Indian electric two-wheeler market, with planned increased production, indigenously built battery cells, solid-state battery technology etc.
    Ola Electric working on solid-state battery technology, will power its EVs by…
    30 Jun 2024
    Ola Electric upcoming motorcycles inlcude Ola Cruiser, Ola Adventure, Ola Roadster and Ola Diamondhead.
    Confirmed! First-ever e-bike from Ola Electric to launch on…
    20 Jun 2024
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is one of the most successful MPVs in the Indian market.
    Maruti Suzuki sells over 18 lakh S-CNG cars, gains market share of 74.1%
    17 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
    Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
    28 Dec 2022
    The Ola S1 Pro has enough silent grunt to get a move on real quick.
    Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
    15 Nov 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.29 lakh (ex-showroom).&nbsp;
    2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift: First drive review
    26 Apr 2022
    View all
     