In 2024 iVOOMi Energy S1 or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Mist Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of S1 up to 55-75 km/charge and the Mist has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
S1 vs Mist Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1
|Mist
|Brand
|iVOOMi Energy
|Viertric
|Price
|₹ 54,999
|₹ 72,000
|Range
|55-75 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6.2 Hrs.
|4-5 Hrs.