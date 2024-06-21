HT Auto

iVOOMi Energy S1 vs Viertric Max

In 2024 iVOOMi Energy S1 or Viertric Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Max Price starts at Rs. 68,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of S1 up to 55-75 km/charge and the Max has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
S1 vs Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Max
BrandiVOOMi EnergyViertric
Price₹ 54,999₹ 68,000
Range55-75 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6.2 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Filters
S1
iVOOMi Energy S1
Lite
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Max
Viertric Max
STD
₹68,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW250 W
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Kerb Weight
101 kg-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6.2 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Additional Features
Battery Charger Type - Wall Outlet, Battery Charger Capacity - 5 A, USB Port Mobile Charging - 5V , 1A, Boot Space - 18 l-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2 kWh26 Ah
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,44671,569
Ex-Showroom Price
54,99968,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4473,569
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2561,538

