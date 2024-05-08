HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesS1 vs XL100

iVOOMi Energy S1 vs TVS XL100

In 2024 iVOOMi Energy S1 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. S1 has a range of up to 55-75 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl.
S1 vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Xl100
BrandiVOOMi EnergyTVS
Price₹ 54,999₹ 44,998
Range55-75 km/charge-
Mileage-55 to 55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6.2 Hrs.-

Filters
S1
iVOOMi Energy S1
Lite
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Power
1.8 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :- 2.5-16 Rear :-2.5-16
Ground Clearance
170 mm158 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg88 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6.2 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Additional Features
Battery Charger Type - Wall Outlet, Battery Charger Capacity - 5 A, USB Port Mobile Charging - 5V , 1A, Boot Space - 18 l-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,44653,200
Ex-Showroom Price
54,99944,999
RTO
02,699
Insurance
3,4475,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2561,143

XL100 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS XL100null | Petrol | Automatic44,998 - 59,695**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
PURE EV ETrance Neonull | Electric | Automatic78,999**Ex-showroom price
XL100 vs ETrance Neo

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Ola Electric Roadster gets a sleek wraparound LED headlamp to add to its contemporary appeal, complemented by integrated LED winkers on the tank shrouds.
    Ola Roadster design patent leaked, stays true to concept. Check details
    8 May 2024
    The S1 X is the only electric scooter in Ola Electric's lineup that comes with a physical key.
    Deliveries of Ola S1 X, brand's most-affordable e-scooter, begins in India
    10 May 2024
    Ola Electric holds a dominant share in the electric scooter segment and aims the numbers to grow as the S1 X deliveries are set to begin soon
    Ola Electric records 34,000 registrations in April, grows by 54% year-on-year
    1 May 2024
    Ola Electric has slashed the pricing of all variants of the S1 X electric scooter.
    Deliveries of the most-affordable Ola electric scooter to begin April end. Check prices
    23 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
    Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
    28 Dec 2022
    Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
    Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
    9 Apr 2024
    The Ola S1 Pro has enough silent grunt to get a move on real quick.
    Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
    15 Nov 2021
    The Ather Rizta electric scooter comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Offered in 3 variants, the price of the Rizta goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ather Rizta electric scooter launched: First look
    8 Apr 2024
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     