In 2024 iVOOMi Energy S1 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. S1 has a range of up to 55-75 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. S1 vs Radeon Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Radeon Brand iVOOMi Energy TVS Price ₹ 54,999 ₹ 59,942 Range 55-75 km/charge - Mileage - 73.68 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 6.2 Hrs. - Read Less