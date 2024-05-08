HT Auto
iVOOMi Energy S1 vs TVS Jupiter

In 2024 iVOOMi Energy S1 or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. S1 has a range of up to 55-75 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
S1 vs Jupiter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Jupiter
BrandiVOOMi EnergyTVS
Price₹ 54,999₹ 73,340
Range55-75 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6.2 Hrs.-

S1
iVOOMi Energy S1
Lite
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10-
Ground Clearance
170 mm150 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg107 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6.2 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Additional Features
Battery Charger Type - Wall Outlet, Battery Charger Capacity - 5 A, USB Port Mobile Charging - 5V , 1A, Boot Space - 18 lEconometer Parking Brake
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh4 Ah
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,44685,313
Ex-Showroom Price
54,99973,340
RTO
05,867
Insurance
3,4476,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2561,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease
Cons
Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

Jupiter Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,899 - 90,500**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Access 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Jupiter 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic70,838 - 82,738**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Pleasure Plus

