In 2024 iVOOMi Energy S1 or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours.
S1 has a range of up to 55-75 km/charge.
The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.