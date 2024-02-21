In 2026 iVOOMi Energy S1 or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). S1 engine makes power and torque 1.8 kW W & 100 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
S1 vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1
|Access 125
|Brand
|iVOOMi Energy
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 54,999
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|75-180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|110 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.1 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-