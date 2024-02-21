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iVOOMi Energy S1 vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2026 iVOOMi Energy S1 or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). S1 engine makes power and torque 1.8 kW W & 100 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
S1 vs Access 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Access 125
BrandiVOOMi EnergySuzuki
Price₹ 54,999₹ 77,684
Range75-180 km/charge-
Mileage110 kmpl45 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.1 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
S1
iVOOMi Energy S1
Lite-Graphene
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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iVOOMi Energy S1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm160 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg106 kg
Additional Storage
18 LYes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75 km-
Max Speed
42 kmph90 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Spring Loaded TelescopicSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic 75 mm TravelTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Rated Power - 1.2 kW-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
18 LYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1.6 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.1 kWh12V / 4Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,44693,375
Ex-Showroom Price
54,99977,284
RTO
09,752
Insurance
3,4476,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2562,006

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