iVOOMi Energy S1 vs Rowwet Zepop

In 2024 iVOOMi Energy S1 or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of S1 up to 55-75 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
S1 vs Zepop Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Zepop
BrandiVOOMi EnergyRowwet
Price₹ 54,999₹ 61,770
Range55-75 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6.2 Hrs.7 Hrs.

Filters
S1
iVOOMi Energy S1
Lite
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
1.8 kW2 kW
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10-
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Kerb Weight
101 kg-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6.2 Hrs.7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Additional Features
Battery Charger Type - Wall Outlet, Battery Charger Capacity - 5 A, USB Port Mobile Charging - 5V , 1A, Boot Space - 18 l-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2 kWh72 V/28 Ah
Battery Type
Li-ionlithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,44665,338
Ex-Showroom Price
54,99961,770
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4473,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2561,404

