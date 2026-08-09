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HomeCompare BikesS1 vs Dual [2021-2024]

iVOOMi Energy S1 vs Okinawa Dual [2021-2024]

In 2026 iVOOMi Energy S1 or Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price). The range of S1 up to 75-180 km/charge and the Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours.
S1 vs Dual [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Dual [2021-2024]
BrandiVOOMi EnergyOkinawa
Price₹ 54,999₹ 58,992
Range75-180 km/charge110 -120 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.1 kWh48 V
Charging Time--

Filters
S1
iVOOMi Energy S1
Lite-Graphene
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dual [2021-2024]
Okinawa Dual [2021-2024]
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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iVOOMi Energy S1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Disc Break View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm160 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg-
Additional Storage
18 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :- 3.0 - 10, ,Rear :- 3.0 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75 km
Max Speed
42 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW250 W
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Spring Loaded TelescopicDual Tube Spring type hydraulic shockers
Front Suspension
Telescopic 75 mm TravelTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Rated Power - 1.2 kWARAI/ICAT Approved, Push type pillion Footrest, Detachable Battery with Locking mechanism
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
18 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
1.6 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.1 kWh48 V, 55 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,44658,992
Ex-Showroom Price
54,99958,992
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2561,267

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