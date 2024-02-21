In 2026 iVOOMi Energy S1 or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of S1 up to 75-180 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.
S1 vs E2Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1
|E2go
|Brand
|iVOOMi Energy
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 54,999
|₹ 71,100
|Range
|75-180 km/charge
|60-130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.1 kWh
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours