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iVOOMi Energy S1 vs Odysse Electric E2Go

In 2026 iVOOMi Energy S1 or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of S1 up to 75-180 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.
S1 vs E2Go Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 E2go
BrandiVOOMi EnergyOdysse Electric
Price₹ 54,999₹ 71,100
Range75-180 km/charge60-130 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.1 kWh1.68 kWh
Charging Time-4 Hours

Filters
S1
iVOOMi Energy S1
Lite-Graphene
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
E2Go
Odysse Electric E2Go
Lite
₹71,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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iVOOMi Energy S1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Kerb Weight
101 kg-
Additional Storage
18 LYes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75 km60 km
Max Speed
42 kmph25 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW250 W
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Spring Loaded TelescopicSpring Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic 75 mm TravelTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Rated Power - 1.2 kWReverse gear
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
18 LYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1.6 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.1 kWh1.68 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,44674,719
Ex-Showroom Price
54,99971,100
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4473,619
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2561,606

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