In 2024 iVOOMi Energy Jeet X or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Mist Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jeet X up to 115-170 km/charge and the Mist has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Jeet X vs Mist Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jeet x
|Mist
|Brand
|iVOOMi Energy
|Viertric
|Price
|₹ 89,999
|₹ 72,000
|Range
|115-170 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|4-5 Hrs.