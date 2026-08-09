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iVOOMi Energy Jeet X vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 iVOOMi Energy Jeet X or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Jeet X has a range of up to 100-130 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Jeet X vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jeet x Lx 125
BrandiVOOMi EnergyVespa
Price₹ 84,999₹ 93,470
Range100-130 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
Jeet X
iVOOMi Energy Jeet X
STD
₹84,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Length
1860 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1310 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
83.5 kg115 kg
Height
1140 mm1140 mm
Additional Storage
25 L-
Saddle Height
760 mm770 mm
Width
820 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm149 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
100 km
Max Speed
70 kmph
Max Power
2.1 kW9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1600 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Customizable Spring Loded TelescopicDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
25 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
No-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Glove Box, Hazard Mode, Parking Mode, Riding Mode - Economical | Rider | Speed, Park Assist, Water Wading Limit - 180 mmAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Geo Fencing
No-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,9821,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
84,99996,615
RTO
07,729
Insurance
3,9836,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9122,382

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