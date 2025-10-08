In 2026 iVOOMi Energy Jeet X or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. Jeet X has a range of up to 100-130 km/charge. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Jeet X vs Gixxer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jeet x
|Gixxer
|Brand
|iVOOMi Energy
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 84,999
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Range
|100-130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-