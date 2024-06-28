HT Auto

iVOOMi Energy Jeet X vs Seeka Smak

In 2024 iVOOMi Energy Jeet X or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jeet X up to 115-170 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Jeet X vs Smak Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jeet x Smak
BrandiVOOMi EnergySeeka
Price₹ 89,999₹ 99,911
Range115-170 km/charge130 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.3-7 Hrs.

Jeet X
iVOOMi Energy Jeet X
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.5 kW2 kW
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
IP65 ( Controller )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1880 mm-
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Wheelbase
1350 mm-
Kerb Weight
83.5 kg-
Additional Storage
25 LYes
Height
1200 mm-
Saddle Height
760 mm-
Width
820 mm-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.3-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree20 Degree
Additional Features
Glove Box, Hazard Mode, Parking Mode, Riding Mode - Economical | Rider | Speed, Park Assist, Water Wading Limit - 180 mm-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
25 LYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes5.5 Inch, TFT
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km3 Years
Battery Capacity
2 kWh2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,0711,04,160
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99999,911
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0724,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0212,238

