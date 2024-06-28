In 2024 iVOOMi Energy Jeet X or Seeka SFlash250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka SFlash250 Price starts at Rs. 71,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jeet X up to 115-170 km/charge and the SFlash250 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Jeet X vs SFlash250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jeet x
|Sflash250
|Brand
|iVOOMi Energy
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 89,999
|₹ 71,911
|Range
|115-170 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|3-7 Hrs.