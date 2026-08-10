In 2026 iVOOMi Energy Jeet X or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Jeet X up to 100-130 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Jeet X vs Elite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jeet x
|Elite
|Brand
|iVOOMi Energy
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 84,999
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|100-130 km/charge
|220 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|8 Hrs.