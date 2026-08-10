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iVOOMi Energy Jeet X vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2026 iVOOMi Energy Jeet X or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Jeet X up to 100-130 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Jeet X vs Elite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jeet x Elite
BrandiVOOMi EnergyPrevail Electric
Price₹ 84,999₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range100-130 km/charge220 km/charge
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Charging Time4 Hours8 Hrs.

Filters
Jeet X
iVOOMi Energy Jeet X
STD
₹84,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Length
1860 mm-
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Wheelbase
1310 mm-
Kerb Weight
83.5 kg80 kg
Height
1140 mm-
Additional Storage
25 L-
Saddle Height
760 mm-
Width
820 mm-
Wheel Size
304.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-3.5-12 Rear :-3.5-12
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
100 km220 km
Max Speed
70 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
2.1 kW-
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1600 W1000 W
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Customizable Spring Loded Telescopic-
Front Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic damping
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
9 Degree30 degree
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
25 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NoBluetooth
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Glove Box, Hazard Mode, Parking Mode, Riding Mode - Economical | Rider | Speed, Park Assist, Water Wading Limit - 180 mmSwappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child Lock
Geo Fencing
No-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesLCD Digital screen
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,9821,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
84,9991,29,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,9834,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9122,892

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