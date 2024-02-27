HT Auto
iVOOMi Energy Eco vs Yulu Wynn

In 2024 iVOOMi Energy Eco or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yulu Wynn Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eco up to 80 km/charge and the Wynn has a range of up to 68 km/charge. Yulu offers the Wynn in 1 colour.
Eco vs Wynn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eco Wynn
BrandiVOOMi EnergyYulu
Price₹ 81,999₹ 55,555
Range80 km/charge68 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start-
Motor Power
250 W250 w
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
254 mm110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-60/100-12, Rear :-80/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
254 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1830 mm1630 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Wheelbase
1310 mm1200 mm
Kerb Weight
60 kg-
Height
1300 mm740 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
710 mm670 mm
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
14 Degree-
Additional Features
Water and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E- ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A ( Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6 Kmph-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
85,79555,555
Ex-Showroom Price
81,99955,555
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7960
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8441,194

