In 2026 iVOOMi Energy Eco or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Eco vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eco
|Notte125
|Brand
|iVOOMi Energy
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 81,999
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Range
|80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-