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iVOOMi Energy Eco vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 iVOOMi Energy Eco or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Eco vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eco Notte125
BrandiVOOMi EnergyVespa
Price₹ 81,999₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Range80 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
Eco
iVOOMi Energy Eco
STD
₹81,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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iVOOMi Energy Eco Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1830 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1310 mm
Kerb Weight
60 kg
Height
1300 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
254 mm150 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
254 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
80 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
14 Degree-
Additional Features
Water and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E- ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A ( Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6 KmphAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh12 V/5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
EMI
1,844NaN

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