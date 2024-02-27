HT Auto
iVOOMi Energy Eco vs TVS Victor

In 2024 iVOOMi Energy Eco or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Eco vs Victor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eco Victor
BrandiVOOMi EnergyTVS
Price₹ 81,999₹ 57,877
Range80 km/charge-
Mileage-72 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
Eco
iVOOMi Energy Eco
STD
₹81,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start-
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
254 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-2.75 X 17,Rear :-3.00 X 17
Rear Brake Diameter
254 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1830 mm1980 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1310 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
60 kg112 kg
Height
1300 mm1090 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
710 mm750 mm
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SinglePillion
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
14 Degree-
Additional Features
Water and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E- ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A ( Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6 Kmph3v Eco Thrust
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
85,79557,877
Ex-Showroom Price
81,99957,877
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7960
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8441,244

