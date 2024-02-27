In 2024 iVOOMi Energy Eco or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. Eco vs Victor Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eco Victor Brand iVOOMi Energy TVS Price ₹ 81,999 ₹ 57,877 Range 80 km/charge - Mileage - 72 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4 Hrs. -