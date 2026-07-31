In 2026 iVOOMi Energy Eco or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Eco vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eco
|Raider
|Brand
|iVOOMi Energy
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 81,999
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-