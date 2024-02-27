In 2024 iVOOMi Energy Eco or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours.
Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Water and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E-
ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A (
Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6
Kmph
Lady pillion handle with hook
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
-
Instrument Console
Digital
-
USB Charging Port
Yes
-
Display
Yes
-
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh
12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Halogen
Battery Type
Li-ion
Maintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹85,795
₹71,882
Ex-Showroom Price
₹81,999
₹61,242
RTO
₹0
₹4,899
Insurance
₹3,796
₹5,741
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹0
₹0
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹1,844
₹1,545
