iVOOMi Energy Eco vs TVS Radeon

In 2024 iVOOMi Energy Eco or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Eco vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eco Radeon
BrandiVOOMi EnergyTVS
Price₹ 81,999₹ 59,942
Range80 km/charge-
Mileage-73.68 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
Eco
iVOOMi Energy Eco
STD
₹81,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Radeon
TVS Radeon
Base Edition BS6
₹59,942*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
254 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-2.75-18,Rear :- 3.00-18
Rear Brake Diameter
254 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1830 mm2025 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1310 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
60 kg116 kg
Height
1300 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
710 mm705 mm
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
14 Degree-
Additional Features
Water and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E- ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A ( Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6 KmphLady pillion handle with hook
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
85,79571,882
Ex-Showroom Price
81,99961,242
RTO
04,899
Insurance
3,7965,741
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8441,545

