iVOOMi Energy Eco vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 iVOOMi Energy Eco or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Eco up to 80 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Eco vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eco Tz 3.3
BrandiVOOMi EnergyTunwal
Price₹ 81,999₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range80 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.

Eco
iVOOMi Energy Eco
STD
₹81,999*
*Ex-showroom price
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
254 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1830 mm-
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Wheelbase
1310 mm-
Kerb Weight
60 kg-
Height
1300 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
710 mm-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
14 Degree-
Additional Features
Water and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E- ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A ( Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6 Kmph-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh2.4 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
85,7951,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
81,9991,15,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7960
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8442,471

