In 2024 iVOOMi Energy Eco or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eco up to 80 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Eco vs Smak Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eco
|Smak
|Brand
|iVOOMi Energy
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 81,999
|₹ 99,911
|Range
|80 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|3-7 Hrs.