In 2026 iVOOMi Energy Eco or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of Eco up to 80 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Eco vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eco
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|iVOOMi Energy
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 81,999
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|80 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.5 kWh
|60 V
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-