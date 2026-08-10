Water and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E- ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A ( Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6 Kmph

Riding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.