In 2026 iVOOMi Energy Eco or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eco up to 80 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Eco vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eco
|Hawk
|Brand
|iVOOMi Energy
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 81,999
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|80 km/charge
|70-170 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.5 kWh
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-