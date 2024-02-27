In 2024 iVOOMi Energy Eco or Lectrix SX25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix SX25 Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eco up to 80 km/charge and the SX25 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Eco vs SX25 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eco Sx25 Brand iVOOMi Energy Lectrix Price ₹ 81,999 ₹ 71,999 Range 80 km/charge 60 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 4 Hrs. 4 Hrs.