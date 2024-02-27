HT Auto
iVOOMi Energy Eco vs Komaki TN-95

In 2024 iVOOMi Energy Eco or Komaki TN-95 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki TN-95 Price starts at Rs. 98,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eco up to 80 km/charge and the TN-95 has a range of up to 150-180 km/charge.
Eco vs TN-95 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eco Tn-95
BrandiVOOMi EnergyKomaki
Price₹ 81,999₹ 98,000
Range80 km/charge150-180 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Eco
iVOOMi Energy Eco
STD
₹81,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
TN-95
Komaki TN-95
STD
₹98,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10-
Rear Brake Diameter
254 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1830 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Wheelbase
1310 mm-
Kerb Weight
60 kg-
Height
1300 mm1215 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm870 mm
Width
710 mm-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
14 Degree-
Additional Features
Water and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E- ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A ( Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6 KmphReverse Assist
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
85,79598,000
Ex-Showroom Price
81,99998,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7960
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8442,106

