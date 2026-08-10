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iVOOMi Energy Eco vs Komaki MX3

In 2026 iVOOMi Energy Eco or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Eco up to 80 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
Eco vs MX3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eco Mx3
BrandiVOOMi EnergyKomaki
Price₹ 81,999₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range80 km/charge85-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.5 kWh-
Charging Time4 Hrs.4-5 Hours

Filters
Eco
iVOOMi Energy Eco
STD
₹81,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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iVOOMi Energy Eco Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1830 mm-
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Wheelbase
1310 mm-
Kerb Weight
60 kg-
Height
1300 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
710 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10-
Rear Brake Diameter
254 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
80 km80-90 km
Max Speed
25 kmph80 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
14 Degree-
Additional Features
Water and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E- ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A ( Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6 KmphRiding Mode - Eco | Sport | Turbo, Parking Assist, Self Diagnosis, Repair Switch
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.4-5 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
85,7951,18,833
Ex-Showroom Price
81,9991,14,509
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7964,324
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8442,554

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